Heartland Advisors Inc. Acquires 50,000 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned about 1.02% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $4,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Computer Programs and Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 252.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,151 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Computer Programs and Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total value of $32,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 232,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,556,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Computer Programs and Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,459 shares of company stock valued at $242,513 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

CPSI stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.57. 3,511 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 59,452. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.30. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $37.62. The stock has a market cap of $466.60 million, a P/E ratio of 25.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.04 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 6.57%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CPSI shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Computer Programs and Systems from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Computer Programs and Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

