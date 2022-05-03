Heartland Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)

Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 383,582 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 50,648 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 1.08% of Dril-Quip worth $7,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.2% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,213,786 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,104,000 after buying an additional 130,796 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 52,113.3% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,036,434 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,097,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034,449 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 12.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 604,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,215,000 after acquiring an additional 64,518 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 1.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 589,708 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,848,000 after purchasing an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Dril-Quip by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 429,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,819,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DRQ. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dril-Quip currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.71.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.95, for a total transaction of $184,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 101,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Donald M. Underwood sold 3,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.70, for a total transaction of $121,901.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DRQ traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $29.95. The stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 266,211. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.60. Dril-Quip, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.17 and a twelve month high of $41.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 1.19.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 6.14% and a negative net margin of 31.58%. The business had revenue of $83.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dril-Quip, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dril-Quip announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 23rd that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 11.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Dril-Quip, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services engineered drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company's principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, diverters, and safety valves, as well as downhole tools.

