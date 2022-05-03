Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Cass Information Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,458 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.61% of Cass Information Systems worth $3,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 78,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cass Information Systems by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 198,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,813,000 after acquiring an additional 29,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. 59.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cass Information Systems stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $36.76. 680 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,359. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.98. Cass Information Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.96 and a twelve month high of $48.21. The firm has a market cap of $502.14 million, a PE ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.61.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Cass Information Systems’s payout ratio is 53.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cass Information Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Cass Information Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. It operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. The company's services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information.

