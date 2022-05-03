Heartland Advisors Inc. Has $3.84 Million Holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Heartland Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sanderson Farms were worth $3,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 372.0% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 533,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,866,000 after purchasing an additional 153,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanderson Farms alerts:

SAFM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sanderson Farms presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of SAFM traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $190.49. The company had a trading volume of 9,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,889. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.06. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.34 and a 1-year high of $200.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.65.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $8.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 12.23% and a return on equity of 35.95%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 31.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

About Sanderson Farms (Get Rating)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanderson Farms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanderson Farms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.