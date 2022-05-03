Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,745 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $8,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABC. FIL Ltd grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,966,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,387,000 after purchasing an additional 82,314 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,621,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,460,000 after purchasing an additional 27,191 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,960,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,492,000 after purchasing an additional 15,039 shares during the period. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,886,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,283,000 after acquiring an additional 166,689 shares during the period. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,234,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,502,000 after acquiring an additional 60,240 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total transaction of $3,426,420.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 123,434 shares of company stock worth $18,237,062. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ABC. Barclays increased their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Scotiabank downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 16th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.00.

ABC traded up $1.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $150.47. 59,211 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,238,533. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.38. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company has a market cap of $31.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 543.21%. The business had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is currently 23.87%.

About AmerisourceBergen (Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.