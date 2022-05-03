Heartland Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK)

Heartland Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBBK – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 85,000 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bancorp were worth $5,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Bancorp by 43.4% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Bancorp by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Bancorp by 5.0% during the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $210,000. 92.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TBBK stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $21.98. 31,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 315,115. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $20.50 and a one year high of $33.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.17.

Bancorp ( NASDAQ:TBBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Bancorp had a net margin of 41.94% and a return on equity of 17.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TBBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st.

The Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for The Bancorp Bank that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers a range of deposit products and services, including checking, savings, money market, and commercial accounts; and prepaid and debit cards.

