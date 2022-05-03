Heartland Advisors Inc. Makes New $2.43 Million Investment in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 102,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,433,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HP. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $13,397,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,090,000. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 714,414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,932,000 after acquiring an additional 415,160 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1,370.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 372,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 346,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,615,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

Shares of NYSE:HP traded up $2.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.59. 48,661 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,497,875. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of -26.22 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $50.50.

Helmerich & Payne ( NYSE:HP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The company’s revenue was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post -0.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Helmerich & Payne in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.86.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.54, for a total value of $6,381,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total value of $74,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 161,000 shares of company stock worth $6,793,440 over the last ninety days. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Helmerich & Payne (Get Rating)

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.