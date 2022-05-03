Heartland Advisors Inc. Purchases 8,600 Shares of EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW)

Heartland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in EZCORP, Inc. (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 886,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,600 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.58% of EZCORP worth $6,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of EZCORP in the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

EZPW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EZCORP in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EZCORP presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:EZPW traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.01. The company had a trading volume of 11,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,261. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $6.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.84. The company has a current ratio of 4.26, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $396.28 million, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.17. EZCORP, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.50 and a 52-week high of $8.80.

EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $220.99 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.72 million. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. Research analysts forecast that EZCORP, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

