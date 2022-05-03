Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 18,685 Shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Heartland Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,388 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,685 shares during the quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $2,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,806,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,583,000 after acquiring an additional 90,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 776.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,296,820 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $192,242,000 after buying an additional 2,034,749 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 298,621.2% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,102,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,021,000 after buying an additional 2,102,293 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 71.4% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 861,923 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,143,000 after buying an additional 359,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 821,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $75,480,000 after buying an additional 102,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RHP traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.69. The company had a trading volume of 12,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 376,851. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.64 and a 1 year high of $101.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $91.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.68. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.84 and a beta of 1.55.

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 1,684.43% and a negative net margin of 18.84%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.91) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

