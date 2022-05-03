Heartland Advisors Inc. Sells 4,433 Shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Heartland Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,601 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $4,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the third quarter worth $38,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Allison Transmission by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,036 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Allison Transmission from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Allison Transmission has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.43.

Shares of NYSE ALSN traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.81. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,129. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.41. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.55 and a twelve month high of $46.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.95.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 65.55% and a net margin of 18.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Allison Transmission’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.31%.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium-and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium-and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

