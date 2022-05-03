Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) Short Interest Update

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the March 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

HLAN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Heartland BancCorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

HLAN traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 391. The company has a market capitalization of $184.92 million, a PE ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 0.68. Heartland BancCorp has a one year low of $87.00 and a one year high of $95.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.78.

Heartland BancCorp ( OTCMKTS:HLAN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.15. Equities research analysts predict that Heartland BancCorp will post 7.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $0.63. This represents a dividend yield of 3.07%. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is currently 31.12%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various banking and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts. It also provides various lending solutions comprising home mortgage loans; personal loans, such as home equity and personal unsecured loans, as well as automobile, boat, motorcycle, power sport vehicle, recreational vehicle, and trailer loans; commercial and residential real estate loans, construction loans, small business administration loans, and working capital lines of credit and equipment financing; participation loans; financial solutions for various markets; and agribusiness lending solutions.

