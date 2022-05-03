Hedera Hashgraph 24-Hour Volume Tops $377.52 Million (HBAR)

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 3rd. One Hedera Hashgraph coin can currently be bought for about $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC on major exchanges. Hedera Hashgraph has a total market capitalization of $5.28 billion and approximately $377.52 million worth of Hedera Hashgraph was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Hedera Hashgraph has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002041 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002652 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.86 or 0.00156072 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00031026 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001775 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.00330360 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00040497 BTC.

About Hedera Hashgraph

Hedera Hashgraph (CRYPTO:HBAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Directed Acyclic Graph (DAG) hashing algorithm. It launched on September 16th, 2019. Hedera Hashgraph’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 14,832,756,028 coins. Hedera Hashgraph’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Hedera Hashgraph is www.hedera.com . The Reddit community for Hedera Hashgraph is /r/hashgraph and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Hedera Hashgraph is medium.com/hashgraph

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera is a decentralized public network for the users to make its digital world exactly as it should be – theirs. Whether the user is a startup or enterprise, a creator or a consumer, Hedera is designed to go beyond blockchain for developers to create the next era of fast, fair, and secure applications. “

Hedera Hashgraph Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera Hashgraph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hedera Hashgraph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hedera Hashgraph using one of the exchanges listed above.

