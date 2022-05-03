Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (HSII) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 5th

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the business services provider on Friday, May 20th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th.

Heidrick & Struggles International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% annually over the last three years. Heidrick & Struggles International has a dividend payout ratio of 16.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International to earn $3.51 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 17.1%.

Shares of HSII opened at $32.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $636.96 million, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.85. Heidrick & Struggles International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $50.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.18.

Heidrick & Struggles International ( NASDAQ:HSII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.06). Heidrick & Struggles International had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 25.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heidrick & Struggles International will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Heidrick & Struggles International news, COO Michael M. Cullen sold 924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.15, for a total value of $36,174.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 24,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $962,267.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Krishnan Rajagopalan sold 5,000 shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.94, for a total transaction of $204,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,777 shares of company stock worth $391,527 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Heidrick & Struggles International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,880,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Heidrick & Struggles International by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 33,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 4,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Heidrick & Struggles International by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,217,782 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,715,000 after purchasing an additional 39,935 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 29,089 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 415,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,156,000 after purchasing an additional 137,629 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

HSII has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Heidrick & Struggles International from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.67.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search, consulting, and on-demand talent services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

