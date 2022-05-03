Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €64.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($67.37) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €74.00 ($77.89) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €79.00 ($83.16) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €84.00 ($88.42) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €75.00 ($78.95) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €77.13 ($81.18).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €60.48 ($63.66) on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €63.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of €70.58. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of €103.00 ($108.42) and a 1-year high of €129.65 ($136.47).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

