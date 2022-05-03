Heritage Trust Co Acquires 1,020 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Heritage Trust Co grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,366,862 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,668,639,000 after acquiring an additional 333,312 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,740,212 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,152,000 after buying an additional 32,212 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,342,754 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $812,608,000 after buying an additional 404,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,203,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $759,925,000 after buying an additional 3,291 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,174,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $710,883,000 after buying an additional 19,591 shares during the period. 83.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $652.02. The stock had a trading volume of 737,359 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,619. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $675.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $641.97. The company has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $478.40 and a fifty-two week high of $747.42.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $23.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $18.49 by $5.23. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 50.24% and a return on equity of 55.11%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $8.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 42.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.46, for a total transaction of $607,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 1,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $734.06, for a total transaction of $1,366,819.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,744 shares in the company, valued at $21,099,820.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,459 shares of company stock valued at $30,177,797. 10.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on REGN. Bank of America downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $675.00 to $575.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $640.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $694.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $724.63.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

