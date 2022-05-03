Heritage Trust Co Acquires 4,846 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,907 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,846 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for about 1.6% of Heritage Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,174,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 12,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 9.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 237.7% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 185,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after acquiring an additional 130,327 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,290,000 after acquiring an additional 120,309 shares during the period. Finally, Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Robert A. Michael sold 43,105 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.25, for a total transaction of $6,390,316.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $129.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.07.

Shares of ABBV traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $149.92. 138,056 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,661,248. The company has a market capitalization of $264.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $157.11 and a 200 day moving average of $137.93. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.56 and a 1-year high of $175.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.92%.

AbbVie Company Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.