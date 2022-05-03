Heritage Trust Co Acquires Shares of 2,350 Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Heritage Trust Co acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,709,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,020,428,000 after acquiring an additional 1,372,775 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.3% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,539,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,656,000 after acquiring an additional 619,205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $52,779,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 6.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,571,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,002,000 after acquiring an additional 520,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 332.7% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 481,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,566,000 after acquiring an additional 369,921 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OTIS stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, hitting $72.95. 2,535,612 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,804,774. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.88 and a 200 day moving average of $80.72. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $71.07 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 35.81% and a net margin of 8.73%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. Otis Worldwide’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.99%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OTIS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $91.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.31.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

