Heritage Trust Co Cuts Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 75,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $3,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MO. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group in the third quarter worth about $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Altria Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in Altria Group by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

MO traded up $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $55.64. 157,034 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,710,470. The firm has a market cap of $100.74 billion, a PE ratio of 33.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.50. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.53 and a twelve month high of $57.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.44.

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 2,506.92% and a net margin of 11.64%. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th were paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 219.51%.

MO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lowered shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen boosted their price objective on Altria Group from $51.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Altria Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.86.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

