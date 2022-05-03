Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 134 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,163,677.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas cut BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $880.00.

Shares of BLK stock traded up $13.54 on Tuesday, hitting $638.34. The stock had a trading volume of 17,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 820,825. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $714.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $824.10. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $610.00 and a 1 year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.08% and a net margin of 31.20%. BlackRock’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

