Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Equinix were worth $978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Camden National Bank boosted its stake in Equinix by 1,519.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Equinix by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 634,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $509,619,000 after purchasing an additional 189,179 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 24,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,571,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Equinix by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,575,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Equinix alerts:

NASDAQ:EQIX traded down $16.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $702.39. The stock had a trading volume of 488,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 452,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $728.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $758.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.46. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $662.26 and a one year high of $885.26.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.98 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.78%.

In other news, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $702.71, for a total transaction of $297,949.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.49, for a total value of $615,908.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

EQIX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $970.00 to $840.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $880.00 to $890.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup began coverage on Equinix in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $852.59.

Equinix Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.