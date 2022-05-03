Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stake in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Heritage Trust Co lessened its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,610 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $3,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Genuine Parts by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,991,415 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $362,179,000 after buying an additional 404,481 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,814,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,010,000 after purchasing an additional 173,047 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,637,857 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $198,556,000 after buying an additional 17,933 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,460,008 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $204,693,000 after buying an additional 11,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,132,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $158,813,000 after buying an additional 17,711 shares during the period. 76.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPC stock traded up $0.91 on Tuesday, hitting $131.40. The stock had a trading volume of 9,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,181. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.55. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $142.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.18. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The company had revenue of $5.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.42%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GPC shares. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.25.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

