Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 277.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,602,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,955,000 after buying an additional 5,589,020 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in PACCAR by 4.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,492,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,739,000 after buying an additional 158,111 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 13.3% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,062,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,741,000 after purchasing an additional 241,807 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,885,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,430,000 after purchasing an additional 86,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 13.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,745,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,739,000 after acquiring an additional 200,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.56% of the company’s stock.

PCAR stock traded up $0.96 during trading on Monday, reaching $84.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,742,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,057. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. PACCAR Inc has a twelve month low of $77.96 and a twelve month high of $97.56.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 17.20%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.94%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,327 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.62, for a total transaction of $1,369,947.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 18,750 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,774,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,697 shares of company stock valued at $3,954,353 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PACCAR from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PACCAR from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.21.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

