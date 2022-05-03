Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 214 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 1.4% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,916,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,288,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,955,407,000 after purchasing an additional 510,298 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.3% during the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 12,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 17,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,830,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New World Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPM has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group set a $197.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $163.89.

JPM traded up $3.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.80. 471,240 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,397,014. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $363.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $150.91. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $118.22 and a one year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 33.61% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.67%.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at $1,405,125.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

