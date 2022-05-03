Heritage Trust Co Decreases Stock Position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Heritage Trust Co lowered its position in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,720 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 191.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 16,415 shares during the period. Schubert & Co purchased a new position in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 64.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

PSX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.73.

NYSE:PSX traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $90.29. 86,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,891,910. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $43.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.40. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $63.19 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.16 and a 200 day moving average of $80.61.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.52). Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 1.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 64.11%.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Paula Ann Johnson sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $1,080,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 146,469 shares of company stock valued at $12,955,593 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile (Get Rating)

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.