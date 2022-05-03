Heritage Trust Co Has $5.53 Million Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,708 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Syverson Strege & Co increased its stake in Walt Disney by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 160 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 411 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 226 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total transaction of $29,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $172.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $200.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.04.

NYSE:DIS traded up $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $113.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 353,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,205,996. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $111.01 and a one year high of $189.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $133.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.21.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.49. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

