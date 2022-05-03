Heritage Trust Co Has $578,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,858 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in AT&T were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $301,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,490 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 3,667,082 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,210,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CMG Global Holdings LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 165,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after purchasing an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. 53.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on AT&T from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.73.
AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.278 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.82%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.
About AT&T (Get Rating)
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
