Heritage Trust Co Raises Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Heritage Trust Co lifted its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,991 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Target were worth $4,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Target from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Target from $353.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.23.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $2,040,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,759 shares in the company, valued at $12,422,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TGT traded up $3.52 on Tuesday, hitting $233.30. 89,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,538,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $222.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.13.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

