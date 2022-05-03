Heritage Trust Co Reduces Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,008 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,020 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.1% of Heritage Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $8,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 80.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,000 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 14,288 shares during the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, RE Advisers Corp lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 55.9% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 237 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LOW. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $267.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $295.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.76.

Shares of LOW stock traded up $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $203.20. 75,020 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,908,450. The company has a market capitalization of $134.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.97, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $213.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $231.26. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.08 and a twelve month high of $263.31.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 551.52% and a net margin of 8.77%. The company had revenue of $21.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.73%.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, lighting, and electrical.

