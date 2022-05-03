Heritage Trust Co Sells 3,129 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,129 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MRK. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.3% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,461,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,687,973 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,289,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,534,000 after purchasing an additional 3,832,086 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,399,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,987,000 after buying an additional 3,368,622 shares during the period. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at $205,081,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $183,788,000. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.69.

MRK traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, hitting $87.39. 334,880 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,517,246. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.77 and its 200-day moving average is $80.19. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $220.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 49.57% and a net margin of 26.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

