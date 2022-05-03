Heritage Trust Co Sells 575 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Heritage Trust Co decreased its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 575 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,324,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ES. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 116,073.0% during the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,298,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $351,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,294,700 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 196.7% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,702,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $154,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128,703 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 1,076.7% in the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 633,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,803,000 after purchasing an additional 579,755 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 32.6% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,222,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $100,271,000 after purchasing an additional 300,806 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 654.4% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,288,000 after purchasing an additional 268,302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES stock traded down $1.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,465,049 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,909,127. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $78.44 and a 12-month high of $94.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $87.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Eversource Energy ( NYSE:ES Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Eversource Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.13.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.97, for a total transaction of $60,153.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James W. Hunt III sold 4,444 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,450,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,515 shares of company stock valued at $734,010. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

