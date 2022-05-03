Heritage Trust Co Sells 71 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Heritage Trust Co reduced its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,468 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in 3M were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc bought a new position in shares of 3M during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of 3M by 98.9% during the fourth quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in 3M by 60.8% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in 3M during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.73.

MMM stock traded up $1.69 during trading on Monday, hitting $145.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,707,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,359,365. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97. 3M has a 52-week low of $139.74 and a 52-week high of $208.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.34. 3M had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a dividend of $1.49 per share. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.02%.

About 3M (Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.