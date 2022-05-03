Heritage Trust Co Sells 739 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Heritage Trust Co cut its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 739 shares during the quarter. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. David J Yvars Group bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total transaction of $133,345.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.83, for a total transaction of $72,915.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last three months. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPN. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.11.

Shares of GPN traded up $3.99 on Tuesday, reaching $128.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,058. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.75 and a 12-month high of $216.75.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

About Global Payments (Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.