Heritage Trust Co Sells 843 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Heritage Trust Co trimmed its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,928 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Heritage Trust Co’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,775,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,704,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA boosted its position in Mondelez International by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,349,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 34,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 200,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,310,000 after acquiring an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Mondelez International from $70.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.55.

Mondelez International stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.48. The company had a trading volume of 251,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,303,343. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.83. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.63 and a 52 week high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 14.34%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 47.14%.

In other Mondelez International news, EVP Maurizio Brusadelli sold 26,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total value of $1,724,885.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

