Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HXL. First Command Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hexcel during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 128.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hexcel by 524.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Hexcel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $54.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.83 and a beta of 1.25. Hexcel Co. has a 1-year low of $46.77 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.31.

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $390.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.46 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 3.36%. The company’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 70.18%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hexcel in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $54.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hexcel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.78.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

