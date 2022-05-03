Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $363.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $363.00 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share.

Shares of Hillman Solutions stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.27. The company had a trading volume of 16,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,282. Hillman Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $13.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.90.

In related news, CEO Douglas Cahill acquired 94,786 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.60 per share, with a total value of $1,004,731.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Robert O. Kraft purchased 47,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.35 per share, with a total value of $491,625.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 161,186 shares of company stock worth $1,694,802 over the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Hillman Solutions by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Hillman Solutions by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 6,416 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $541,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $571,000.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hillman Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.69.

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

