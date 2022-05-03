HoDooi (HOD) Reaches One Day Volume of $1.02 Million

HoDooi (HOD) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 2nd. During the last seven days, HoDooi has traded flat against the dollar. One HoDooi coin can currently be bought for $0.0436 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HoDooi has a total market capitalization of $8.83 million and $1.02 million worth of HoDooi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Wrapped LUNA Token (WLUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.88 or 0.00220530 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002029 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00039272 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.79 or 0.00435943 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $70,804.98 or 1.83957392 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

HoDooi Profile

HoDooi’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 202,785,121 coins. HoDooi’s official Twitter account is @hodooicom

HoDooi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HoDooi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HoDooi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HoDooi using one of the exchanges listed above.

