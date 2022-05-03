Holloway Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 284 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,724,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 264.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 180.9% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $110,000.

FTCS traded up $0.93 on Tuesday, reaching $74.67. 8,945 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 496,154. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.67. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $72.39 and a twelve month high of $85.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

