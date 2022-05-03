Holloway Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,226 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $3,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMBS. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,763,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,613,000 after acquiring an additional 984,472 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,146,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,291,000 after acquiring an additional 550,705 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,434,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,882,000 after acquiring an additional 507,772 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 180,861.9% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 488,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,425,000 after acquiring an additional 488,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,520,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,932,000 after acquiring an additional 313,124 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ LMBS traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.68. 1,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 836,383. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $48.56 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st.

