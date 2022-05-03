Holloway Wealth Management LLC Has $8.35 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,725 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises about 2.4% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $8,352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. American National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 58,628 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,483,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $74,000. CMG Global Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. CMG Global Holdings LLC now owns 12,433 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Walmart by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 609,526 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $88,193,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 22,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total value of $3,099,062.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 128,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $17,881,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. Truist Financial started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group set a $180.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $157.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.25.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $2.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $154.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,771,555. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $147.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.42. The company has a market capitalization of $424.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.90%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

