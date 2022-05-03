Holloway Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 124,249 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,553 shares during the period. General Motors makes up about 2.1% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $7,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after buying an additional 4,900,052 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in General Motors by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,995,334 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,686,475,000 after buying an additional 258,975 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 14.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039,545 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,210,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,891,781 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 6.6% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 14,961,033 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $788,596,000 after purchasing an additional 923,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in General Motors by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,824,862 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $781,421,000 after acquiring an additional 855,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Patricia F. Russo purchased 6,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.61 per share, for a total transaction of $303,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of General Motors stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $39.76. 509,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,359,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a 1 year low of $37.25 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.97 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.20.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.52. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on GM. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Motors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on General Motors from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on General Motors from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Nomura Instinet reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective (down previously from $66.00) on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.62.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

