Holloway Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Holloway Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,607 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,452 shares during the period. Sanofi makes up approximately 1.7% of Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Holloway Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. 12.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNY. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €121.00 ($127.37) to €127.00 ($133.68) in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Sanofi from €90.00 ($94.74) to €105.00 ($110.53) in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Sanofi from €80.00 ($84.21) to €85.00 ($89.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €122.00 ($128.42) to €121.00 ($127.37) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.86.

Shares of SNY stock traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.32. The company had a trading volume of 103,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,296,557. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.36. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $46.92 and a 52-week high of $58.10. The company has a market capitalization of $134.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. Sanofi had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 25.34%. The company had revenue of $11.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.34%.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

