Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,277 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Target by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after acquiring an additional 637,721 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 2.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Target by 7.2% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Target by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after acquiring an additional 47,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $761,369,000 after buying an additional 163,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

TGT traded up $2.76 on Tuesday, reaching $232.54. The company had a trading volume of 2,959,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,901. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $184.00 and a 52-week high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $222.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.13.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.59%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total transaction of $6,490,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

