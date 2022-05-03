Horan Securities Inc. Acquires New Stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 5,294 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 45.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 43.4% during the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 988 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.93.

Shares of NYSE VZ traded up $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,209,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,450,859. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.43.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35. The company had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $81,016.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,077 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,004. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares in the company, valued at $1,085,832.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,763 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,807 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

