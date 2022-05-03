Horan Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 35,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,000. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 884.8% in the 4th quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,706,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,366,000 after buying an additional 5,127,455 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 597.4% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,839,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,420,000 after buying an additional 2,432,740 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $60,478,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,437,000. Finally, abrdn plc raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 115.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,241,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,782,000 after buying an additional 666,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Shares of SPTS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,732,707. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $29.44 and a 1-year high of $30.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.74.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.