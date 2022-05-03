Horan Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 1,686 Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,686 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Walmart by 54.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,529,531 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,049,467,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658,281 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Walmart by 393.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,153,219 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $450,752,000 after purchasing an additional 2,514,311 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Walmart by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,352,100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,872,035,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,247 shares during the period. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth approximately $308,851,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Walmart by 25.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,797,725 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,227,000 after buying an additional 1,762,731 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WMT shares. UBS Group set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Walmart in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $175.00 price objective on Walmart in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.25.

Walmart stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $152.51. 5,983,455 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,967,850. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.01 and a 12-month high of $160.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $147.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.42. The company has a market cap of $419.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 45.90%.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $2,139,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.78, for a total transaction of $1,308,444.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,426,790 shares of company stock valued at $195,406,267. Company insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

