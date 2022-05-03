Horan Securities Inc. Invests $395,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.9% during the third quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 78,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,203,000 after buying an additional 8,333 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 22,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,875,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 76.9% during the third quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 12,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,766,000 after buying an additional 5,498 shares in the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 284,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,210,000 after buying an additional 2,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grassi Investment Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

IWM traded up $1.60 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.49. 29,381,591 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,645,477. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $182.38 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

