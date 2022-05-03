Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 8,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $4,147,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 695.4% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 84,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,636,000 after buying an additional 73,815 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 7,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 91.0% in the third quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 153,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,412,000 after buying an additional 73,334 shares during the period. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 14.1% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 162,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,880,000 after buying an additional 20,082 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ IGSB traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.84. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,280,283. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $51.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.00.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.073 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd.

