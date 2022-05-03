Horan Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 3,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 0.3% of Horan Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QUAL. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,571,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,422,000 after buying an additional 563,627 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 109,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $124.90. 1,856,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.33.

