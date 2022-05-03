Horan Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 3,914 iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB)

Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGIB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1,914.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $165,000. Finally, Haverford Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 6.0% in the third quarter. Haverford Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGIB traded up $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.98. 1,748,357 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,162,663. iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $51.71 and a 52-week high of $61.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.44 and its 200-day moving average is $57.21.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from iShares 5-10 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

