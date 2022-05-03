Horan Securities Inc. Takes $329,000 Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,188 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CVS traded down $0.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $95.98. 5,833,520 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,396,281. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.75 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $126.04 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.45.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.04. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $76.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.01 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 36.91%.

In related news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 130,220 shares of company stock worth $13,649,212. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Raymond James downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.09.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

